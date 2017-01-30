When you are a leader, your words will be heard.

Your followers will be emboldened by those words, and they will act on them.

These followers will have good and bad intentions.

All the more reason to choose your words wisely.

Facts also matter.

If you take care to traffic only in real things, you build credibility for your words and your actions.

If facts don’t matter to you, then it makes it hard for anyone to believe you!

Nothing you say will hold any weight.

Followers will interpret your words as they please.

Detractors will assume the worst.

You must live with those consequences when facts don’t matter to you.

The rest of us have to live with those consequences, too.

***

Photo by jessmercer